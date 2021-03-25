Separated by COVID, one family’s heartbreaking story

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been a heartbreaking year for Raylene Fontana. Her mother, blind and suffering from heart problems and C-O-P-D, is a patient at a Sparks nursing home.

“I was there before work, after work every day bringing her things and she was just fine in that place.”

But when the virus arrived, daily visits stopped. The only direct contact was by phone. Isolated and depressed, her mother’s condition worsened.

Then she got the call any child would dread.

“They said my mom was failing, that she was going on comfort care only which meant no additional medication. She wasn’t eating, not responding. They were going to give her morphine to keep her comfortable and I should come in to see her.”

She was invited in only because it seemed her mother wouldn’t survive.

“End of life. That’s what they said.”

She was granted the chance to visit and donning full protective gear she did, bringing food, extra attention and ending the isolation. It had an effect that could say a lot about the price the COVID mandated isolation is having. Her mother rallied. Her condition improved.

But--after three weeks her mother out of danger, she was told she could no longer visit. “They told me I couldn’t come back in for both of us and now she’s failing again.”

Since then her only contact has been the phone calls and one half-hour visit outside. She’s hoping for another next week but has been unable to confirm.

Local nursing homes tell us they are studying new guidelines on visitation, but decisions on putting them into practice haven’t been made. Raylene can’t wait.

“I have to hear her on the phone every day. When am I going to be able to come back in to save her life again? Is it going to be too late this time?”

