Second arrest in Spanish Springs drive-by shooting

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A second person has been arrested in connection with a March 16 drive-by shooting at the north end of Spanish Springs Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Patton, 22, of Sparks on Wednesday.

The arrest was made due to evidence found at Patton’s home on March 16 as well as statements Patton made to investigators on Wednesday.

Patton was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance at 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe Kyle Acker, 23, fired shots that hit the home on Martell Place around 1 a.m. on March 16. Investigators found bullet holes on the property and on a vehicle parked outside and found shell casings in Acker’s vehicle at his home as well as bullets in a gun magazine in Acker’s vehicle that were like those used at the Martell Place shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Acker and the person he allegedly shot at knew each other.

Acker faces charges of firing a gun at a home, firing a gun where people may be endangered, destruction of property and child abuse or neglect with the use of a gun.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.