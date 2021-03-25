Advertisement

Second arrest in Spanish Springs drive-by shooting

Kyle Acker, left and Austin Patton
Kyle Acker, left and Austin Patton(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A second person has been arrested in connection with a March 16 drive-by shooting at the north end of Spanish Springs Valley.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Patton, 22, of Sparks on Wednesday.

The arrest was made due to evidence found at Patton’s home on March 16 as well as statements Patton made to investigators on Wednesday.

Patton was arrested about 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance at 9:45 p.m.

Investigators believe Kyle Acker, 23, fired shots that hit the home on Martell Place around 1 a.m. on March 16. Investigators found bullet holes on the property and on a vehicle parked outside and found shell casings in Acker’s vehicle at his home as well as bullets in a gun magazine in Acker’s vehicle that were like those used at the Martell Place shooting.

The sheriff’s office said Acker and the person he allegedly shot at knew each other.

Acker faces charges of firing a gun at a home, firing a gun where people may be endangered, destruction of property and child abuse or neglect with the use of a gun.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Kyle Acker, 23, was arrested after a shooting in Spanish Springs, Nev. on Tuesday, March 16,...
Suspect arrested in Spanish Springs shooting

Most Read

Michael Hunter
Man identified who led police on chase; no explanation yet how woman died
Jonathan Collin Autry
Carson City prison camp walkaway arrested in Sacramento homicide
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots
Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe
Washoe sheriff detectives want to talk to anonymous Secret Witness tipster
The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.
Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash

Latest News

Elon Musk
Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law
Nevada Equal Rights Amendment
Equal Rights Amendment Moving Through Nevada Legislature
SJR 8 the Equal Rights Amendment presented to Nevada Legislature
Equal Rights Amendment to appear on 2022 Nevada Ballot
Chase Drive arrested
More Details In I-80 Chase; Death Still Unexplained
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather