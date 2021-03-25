Advertisement

Nonprofit assisting tenants as Nevada’s eviction moratorium approaches

Eviction Moratorium set to expire March 31st.
Nevada's eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31st.
Nevada's eviction moratorium is set to expire March 31st.(KOLO)
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:28 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s eviction moratorium is set to expire next Wednesday. Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is helping people nearing the fast deadline.

CPLC is a resource hub directing families to the proper organizations. Operations Director Rumaldo Chaidez said since the pandemic started its been receiving 10 to 15 calls a day from both renters and homeowners looking for guidance.

According to Chaidez Cares Act funds are still available in Washoe County for people struggling to pay their rent. “Don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help right? What is a good starting point?”

Chaidez continued, “A good starting point is your local municipality. Go to their website. If your local municipality doesn’t have direct assistance they will guide you to the next one, which is most likely a county program or a state program.”

“Our mission is always, as a housing program, is preservation of homeownership or keeping a person in their home.”

He said no word yet if the moratorium will get extended.

The nonprofit also provides housing, education, health and human services, economic and workforce development. CPLC offers services in English and Spanish.

Click here for assistance.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 80 partially closed in the Derby Dam area.
Female dies after police chase; injuries not from the chase
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots
Jonathan Collin Autry
Carson City prison camp walkaway arrested in Sacramento homicide
Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe
Washoe sheriff detectives want to talk to anonymous Secret Witness tipster
North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident

Latest News

A memorial outside the Boulder King Soopers, where 10 lost their lives.
10 killed in shooting massacre at Boulder King Soopers: What we know
Lethal injection graphic
Death penalty debate reemerges in Nevada after past stalls
Wolf Pack Ale Now Available Through Brewer's Cabinet
Wolf Pack Ale Now Available Through Brewer's Cabinet
The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.
Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash