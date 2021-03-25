Nonprofit assisting tenants as Nevada’s eviction moratorium approaches

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada’s eviction moratorium is set to expire next Wednesday. Chicanos Por La Causa (CPLC) is helping people nearing the fast deadline.

CPLC is a resource hub directing families to the proper organizations. Operations Director Rumaldo Chaidez said since the pandemic started its been receiving 10 to 15 calls a day from both renters and homeowners looking for guidance.

According to Chaidez Cares Act funds are still available in Washoe County for people struggling to pay their rent. “Don’t hesitate to reach out and ask for help right? What is a good starting point?”

Chaidez continued, “A good starting point is your local municipality. Go to their website. If your local municipality doesn’t have direct assistance they will guide you to the next one, which is most likely a county program or a state program.”

“Our mission is always, as a housing program, is preservation of homeownership or keeping a person in their home.”

He said no word yet if the moratorium will get extended.

The nonprofit also provides housing, education, health and human services, economic and workforce development. CPLC offers services in English and Spanish.

