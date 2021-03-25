Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday night in a crash with a turning Honda CRV.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available.

Just after 7 p.m. the motorcyclist was eastbound on Fourth Street when the westbound Honda attempted to turn left from Fourth Street to southbound North Virginia Street.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the Honda.

Reno police said speed and impairment did not appear to be an issue and were investigating the case.

Some lanes may be closed in the area until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.