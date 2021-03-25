Advertisement

Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash

The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.
The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:06 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A motorcyclist was injured Wednesday night in a crash with a turning Honda CRV.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital. The motorcyclist’s condition was not immediately available.

Just after 7 p.m. the motorcyclist was eastbound on Fourth Street when the westbound Honda attempted to turn left from Fourth Street to southbound North Virginia Street.

The motorcycle hit the passenger side of the Honda.

Reno police said speed and impairment did not appear to be an issue and were investigating the case.

Some lanes may be closed in the area until 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Search on for driver who crashed into Sparks home
Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary
North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots
Interstate 80 partially closed in the Derby Dam area.
Female dies after police chase; injuries not from the chase

Latest News

Daughter tries to visit her mother.
Woman's Tragic Story Trying To See Her Mother In Nursing Home
Raylene Fontana and mother
Separated by COVID, one family’s heartbreaking story
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 1,077 active cases
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather