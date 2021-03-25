Advertisement

Ex-felon arrested following traffic violation in Carson City

Tyler Woolley, 30, was booked into custody at the Carson City Jail on felony charges...
Tyler Woolley, 30, was booked into custody at the Carson City Jail on felony charges accompanied with the traffic violations.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - An ex-felon pulled over in Carson City for a traffic violation is now in custody after authorities found drugs, paraphernalia and a gun inside his car.

The Carson City Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Tyler Woolley used a Walgreens parking lot to avoid a traffic light at the corner of Salimon and Williams Street.

Woolley did not have proof of insurance, was using a fictitious license plate, and had a revoked driver’s license. Authorities said drugs, paraphernalia and a gun were found inside his car.

Woolley is an ex-felon which made possession of the gun unlawful under Nevada law.

He was booked into the Carson City Jail on felony charges as well as charges related to the traffic violations.

