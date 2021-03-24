Advertisement

WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

Copyright 2021 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Search on for driver who crashed into Sparks home
Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary
North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident
Law enforcement swarm the scene of a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021. ...
Affidavit gives harrowing new details on shooting rampage at Boulder King Soopers; 10 lives lost, including police officer
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder

Latest News

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’
As COVID declines stall and cases rise, more states increasing eligibility for vaccinations.
CDC: 70% of people over 65 got 1 dose of vaccine