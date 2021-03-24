Advertisement

Washoe sheriff detectives want to talk to anonymous Secret Witness tipster

Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe
Kenyon Wilson and a 2004 Infiniti coupe(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:09 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office wants to talk to anyone who called the Secret Witness tipline in the last 17 months to talk to detectives.

Detectives uncovered new information that may validate a Secret Witness tip on the death of Kenyon Wilson, 20, of Sparks.

Wilson disappeared in October 2019.

Wilson’s dark blue 2004 Infiniti coupe with black front rims and silver rear rims was Onfound Oct. 20, 2019, in the Moon Rocks area of Winnemucca Ranch Road north of Sparks. It had been heavily damaged by fire.

On Oct. 19, 2019, Wilson’s remains were found near Moon Rocks.

New information seems to validate the Secret Witness tip.

“Because of the case trajectory, detectives are hoping anyone who called the anonymous tipline within the past 17 months will call the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Detectives Division to speak with investigators,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 and refer to case #WC19-5561.

Secret Witness is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

