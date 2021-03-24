Reno City Council and TMPF to discuss lease on Rosewood Lakes Golf Course

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council will consider a plan Wednesday for the former Rosewood Lakes Golf Course. Council members will discuss a 30 year lease agreement with the Truckee Meadows Parks Foundation (TMPF).

TMPF wants to restore the area to its natural habitat, fix, and add new trails. According to its plan, old golf cart paths, bridges, and tunnels could become part of the trail network.

The foundation also has plan for a nature center with hands-on interactive exhibits. The old club house could be used as a space for events, classes, and programs.

The non-profit hopes the improvements will encourage community members to volunteer to improve and preserve the area too.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.