Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots

Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are wanted in connection with two separate robberies.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:49 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are looking for the suspects in two recent robberies.

The first happened on Feb. 24, 2021 just before 6 p.m. in the parking lot at Meadowood Mall. Police said the suspects knocked the victim to the ground and stole belongings.

Three days later, around 3:30 p.m., the suspects stole property from a victim in the parking lot of Joann Fabrics on Kietzke Lane. Police said the suspects then hit the victim with their car as they left the area.

The vehicle the suspects were in is described as a silver A6 Audi four-door with front end damage.

Police said the suspects used credit cards stolen from their victims.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness by calling or texting 775-322-4900.

