Nutrition Month an opportunity to learn about healthy habits

The Dairy Alliance is offering advice for incorporating all five food groups to get your daily...
The Dairy Alliance is offering advice for incorporating all five food groups to get your daily nutrition intake.(The Dairy Alliance)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:02 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you may be put off exercising or eating healthy due to the Coronavirus, now is a good time to focus on creating a healthier lifestyle.

The Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture urge Nevadans to participate in National Nutrition Month by learning about their individual nutrition and physical activity needs.

This year’s theme is “Personalize your Plate” so that you can create healthy habits that fit your individual and cultural routine.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics recommends people adjust their eating habits to address the nutritional needs of their bodies during all stages of life. A healthy diet is associated with a decreased risk for many health conditions, including heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and some cancers, which are among the top 10 causes of death in Nevada.

“We’re all unique, we all have different bodies, goals, backgrounds, and tastes, so it’s really about focusing on a variety of foods that you enjoy from each food group,” Sarah Rogers, Nutrition Unit Deputy Chief with the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral health said, “Moderation really is key, it’s not about cutting anything out.”

Nutritional needs change throughout a person’s life and National Nutrition Month is an opportunity to learn about healthy dietary patterns for every life stage.

  • For about the first 6 months of life, exclusively feed infants human milk. Continue to feed infants human milk through at least the first year of life, and longer if desired. If human milk is not available, feed infants iron-fortified infant formula during the first year of life. Provide infants with supplemental vitamin D beginning soon after birth.
  • At about 6 months, introduce infants to nutrient-dense complementary foods. Introduce infants to potentially allergenic foods along with other complementary foods. Encourage infants and toddlers to consume a variety of foods from all food groups and include foods rich in iron and zinc, particularly for infants fed human milk.
  • From 12 months through older adulthood, follow a healthy dietary pattern across the lifespan to meet nutritional needs, help achieve healthy body weight, and reduce the risk of chronic disease.

Another way you can participate is by donating healthier non-perishable food items to local food banks to give those who maybe otherwise wouldn’t be able to access or afford healthy options that critical opportunity.

For information on food assistance programs and about the Division of Public and Behavioral Health, click here.

Governor Steve Sisolak declared March as Nutrition Month in Nevada.

