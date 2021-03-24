North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident

TAHOE CITY, Cal. (KOLO) - In a statement released Tuesday, North Tahoe Fire reported that one of its employees died due to injuries sustained during a back country incident over the weekend. The employee was identified as Tim Schrader, Facilities Coordinator for the agency. Despite the efforts of others at the scene to revive him, Schrader succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Steve Leighton put out a statement following the tragic death.

“Tim touched the heart (and funny bone) of everyone he knew. He was a perfectionist in everything he did, not only with North Tahoe Fire, but especially as a Husband, Father, athlete, coach, mentor and friend. We ask you to keep Tim’s family, fire family, and friends in your thoughts as we grieve the loss of such an incredible human being,” said Chief Leighton.

North Tahoe Fire officials say rescue teams responded to the scene and used a helicopter for the recovery. The effort was accomplished with cooperation from agencies including Nevada County SAR, Tahoe Nordic SAR, Placer County Avalanche Dog Team, NAS Fallon/U.S. Navy, Tahoe Donner XC, CALFIRE, CHP, Truckee Fire and Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

