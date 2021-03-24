Female dies after police chase; injuries not from the chase

WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) -6:40 P.M. UPDATE: All lanes of Interstate 80 are open, the Nevada Highway Patrol reports.

5:20 P.M. UPDATE: A stolen vehicle rammed through patrol cars in Sparks and led the Sparks Police Department on a chase, Public Information Officer Damon O’Connell said Wednesday.

The Nevada Highway Patrol used stop sticks to stop the vehicle in the Derby Dam area. A female passenger got out and was uncooperative. The female was injured from something not related to the crash at the end of the chase and died on the scene, O’Connell said. The cause of death is being investigated.

The incident started at about 2:35 p.m. on Nugget Avenue when police tried to pull over the stolen vehicle and it rammed through several police vehicles and went east on Interstate 80.

After the NHP stopped the vehicle, a male driver got out and cooperateded with police. The female was not cooperative.

One lane is expected to be closed for several more hours during the investigation, which is being handled by the Sparks Police Department.

4:05 P.M. UPDATE: Only the left lane is closed on Interstate 80. The right lane is open.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eastbound Interstate 80 is closed near the Derby Dam exit due to police activity, the Nevada Department of Transportation reports.

It is closed between mile markers 35 and 36, which is east of USA Parkway.

KOLO’s Abel Garcia is heading to the scene and reports traffic is backed up to McCarran Boulevard as of 3:40 p.m.

The closure happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

There is no estimated time to reopen.

The Sparks Police Department and other agencies are involved.

