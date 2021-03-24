Advertisement

“Discover Your Nevada” campaign attracts locals

Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:28 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You may have seen the ads highlighting some lesser known destinations in Nevada.

Called the, “Discover Your Nevada” campaign it was an effort to thwart off the impact of COVID and its effects of tourism.

“The travel industry was severely disrupted,” says M.E. Kawchack Chief Deputy Director of the Nevada Division of Tourism. “In the last year the entire industry lost nationwide one point-two trillion dollars. And so, we wanted to come up with something which would continue to stimulate the economy while we were shut down,” she says.

Kawchack says for Nevadans there was a real bent up need to get out of the house and beyond their communities, at least for a short period of time.

The ads brought state residents to the division’s website and inquiries about places in the silver state they’d never heard about.

“Nevada has more ghost towns than incorporated towns,” says Kawchack. “And a lot of people don’t know that. And that is a perfect thing to do when you feel like you have been inside for a long period of time. And you can go out and explore and enjoy our western heritage and culture,” she says.

She says dark sky locations were also high on the list of destinations.

She says many residents in southern Nevada were unaware these locations were just a couple of hours away. Her agency offered tips and guides to get to the locations in a responsible way.

The division is honored with the awards their website and ad campaign recently received.

But they also like to point to the fact. rural counties lost a smaller percentage of room tax revenue when compared to Clark County during the height of the pandemic.

https://travelnevada.com/discover-your-nevada/

