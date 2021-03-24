Advertisement

DCSO investigating theft at Famous Footwear in Carson City

The woman seen here is accused of stealing a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear in Minden.
The woman seen here is accused of stealing a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear in Minden.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:07 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a second theft at Famous Footwear in Carson City and is asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect.

This latest incident happened March 16, 2021.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was seen hiding a pair of shoes in a large bag and left the store without paying for them.

She is described as white, and was wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, denim short overalls, black sunglasses and was carrying a large black bag. She also had tattoos on her right calf, left ankle and left thigh.

The suspect left with a white man who was last seen wearing a green “Cat” hoodie and a light-colored shirt.

Anyone with any information about this theft is urged to call Secret Witness at 775-78-CRIME (782-7463), 775-586-7295, or Investigator Edward Garren at 775-782-9907.

This is the second theft reported at that Famous Footwear in a matter of days. The first incident happened March 5 where a woman reportedly hid several pairs of sandals in her purse and left the store without paying.

The woman accused of stealing a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear was seen leaving with the...
The woman accused of stealing a pair of shoes from Famous Footwear was seen leaving with the man seen here.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

