Carson City prison camp walkaway arrested in Sacramento homicide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -A man who walked away from a Carson City prison camp has been arrested on a homicide charge in the Sacramento area, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was serving up to five years in prison in Nevada for financial-related crimes when he walked away March 21 from the Stewart Conservation Camp.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call asking them to check on an apartment. Deputies could not get an answer to the door but perceived a man was inside the home refused to come to the door, NDOC said.

That was Autry, who became combative when deputies tried to detain him. Deputies then found the man who lived there dead.

The manner of death was not clear and will be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

There are no other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento sheriff at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP or the sheriff’s office at 916-874-8477 or by going to http://www.sacsheriff.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.