Advertisement

Carson City prison camp walkaway arrested in Sacramento homicide

Jonathan Collin Autry
Jonathan Collin Autry(Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:06 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOLO) -A man who walked away from a Carson City prison camp has been arrested on a homicide charge in the Sacramento area, the Nevada Department of Corrections reported.

Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was serving up to five years in prison in Nevada for financial-related crimes when he walked away March 21 from the Stewart Conservation Camp.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office received a call asking them to check on an apartment. Deputies could not get an answer to the door but perceived a man was inside the home refused to come to the door, NDOC said.

That was Autry, who became combative when deputies tried to detain him. Deputies then found the man who lived there dead.

The manner of death was not clear and will be determined by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

There are no other suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento sheriff at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP or the sheriff’s office at 916-874-8477 or by going to http://www.sacsheriff.com.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police Department logo.
Search on for driver who crashed into Sparks home
Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary
North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident
Reno Police are asking for the public's help identifying the two people seen here who are...
Police searching for suspects who targeted victims in Reno parking lots
Interstate 80 partially closed in the Derby Dam area.
Female dies after police chase; injuries not from the chase

Latest News

The scene of a motorcycle-Honda CRV crash at Fourth and North Virginia streets.
Motorcyclist injured in downtown Reno crash
Daughter tries to visit her mother.
Woman's Tragic Story Trying To See Her Mother In Nursing Home
Raylene Fontana and mother
Separated by COVID, one family’s heartbreaking story
Nevada COVID-19 coronavirus graphic by The Associated Press.
QUAD-County COVID-19 Update: 3 deaths, 1,077 active cases
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather