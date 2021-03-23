Advertisement

Wastewater sampling detects COVID-19, reflects community trends

University of Nevada, Reno researchers and City of Sparks staff collect samples of wastewater...
University of Nevada, Reno researchers and City of Sparks staff collect samples of wastewater to test for prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 virus in the community.(University of Nevada Reno)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:48 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A sampling of the Truckee Meadows wastewater found a spike of COVID-19 in the water a week before there was a spike in cases in the community.

According to a study done by the University of Nevada, the increase of the virus in the water happened about seven days before the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“The latest data shows very low to non-detect viral levels in wastewater suggesting a consistent reduction in COVID-19 prevalence in our community,” Krishna Pagilla, an environmental engineering professor at the University and leader of the study, said.

Testing of the water was done at three facilities and 12 sewer sites.

Doing this type of waste water monitoring helps track the virus without interrupting people’s lives. The data indicates whether COVID-19 is increasing or decreasing in the community.

“The data we collected from the many sites shows that the monitoring reflects what’s happening in the community,” Pagilla said. “It clearly reflects the extent of the disease as it was determined by human testing, so it is a good leading indicator of what’s happening in the community.”

The testing of the wastewater is funded by the cities of Sparks and Reno and Washoe County using CARES Act funding.

