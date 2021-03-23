Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM PDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

A cold front will bring a burst of snow overnight, resulting in a slippery morning commute for some areas. Gusty wind and chilly temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday, as skies clear out. Wednesday will bring a brief break, before another front drops in on Thursday. While that system looks like it will track east, more snow showers and another cool-down are possible. Much warmer weather is coming for the weekend, with the first 70 of 2021 possible in Reno. -Jeff

Most Read

Nevada County Sheriff's Office logo
More details on snowmobiler death in Nevada County
Steven Messina and the hammer in the window of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department patrol...
Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest
Leon Gritz and Christina Gritz
Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases, 50 recoveries

Latest News

Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
8 Day forecast
Monday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Sunday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast
Saturday Web Weather