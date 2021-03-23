Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

A cold front will bring a burst of snow overnight, resulting in a slippery morning commute for some areas. Gusty wind and chilly temperatures are in the forecast Tuesday, as skies clear out. Wednesday will bring a brief break, before another front drops in on Thursday. While that system looks like it will track east, more snow showers and another cool-down are possible. Much warmer weather is coming for the weekend, with the first 70 of 2021 possible in Reno. -Jeff