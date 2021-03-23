Advertisement

TMCC weather delays for Tuesday

(KNOE)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A winter storm and the possibility of hazardous road conditions is prompting school administrators to enforce a weather delay at Truckee Meadows Community College on Tuesday, March 22.

In a message sent out Monday evening, it states that physical locations, including the child care center, will open at 10 a.m. Web and web-live classes, along with remote operations, will continue as scheduled.

According to Washoe County School District officials, TMCC High will also be on a 2 hour delay Tuesday morning due to potentially icy roads.

