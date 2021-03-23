Advertisement

Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary

Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and residential burglary in Incline Village.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:08 PM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Three men are behind bars in Washoe County after being tied to two separate crimes that happened within hours of each other in Incline Village.

Investigators say just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 21, deputies responded to the area of Country Club Drive and Lakeshore Boulevard for a report of an armed robbery. The victims, two men, told investigators that the crime happened as they were walking to a nearby saloon with a group of men they’d met while gambling. During that walk, the two victims were held at gunpoint, and one of the men in the group demanded their wallets. One victim had his wallet taken. The second victim refused to give up his wallet and was hit in the head by the man with the weapon. Investigators say video surveillance from nearby buildings captured the crime on camera.

Then, around 5:15 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary at a home on Ski Way near Country Club Drive. Three men reportedly broke into the residence while the person living there was inside sleeping. The suspects took hydrocodone pills and property valued at over $1,000. According to investigators, Cameron Valois, 20, of Tahoe City, was identified as one of three suspects who broke into the home due to distinctive identifying characteristics.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Monday, deputies pulled over Valois, 21-year-old Tyler Bellig of Reno, and 21-year-old Christopher Rehberger of Reno. One of the mugging victims identified the men as the suspects in the that crime. Deputies also found items in the vehicle connected with both crimes.

Items tied to both crimes were also found in a family home of one of the suspects later in the investigation.

Valois, Bellig, and Rehberger are charged with seven felony counts: Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, two counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Attempted Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery with a Deadly Weapon, and Residential Burglary. They are each additionally charged with one misdemeanor count of Possession of Stolen Property.

One suspect in the armed robbery remains at large.

