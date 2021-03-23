Advertisement

Silver State Sights - Ely

By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a town of only about 4,000 people.

“Ely is a remote mountain town with a lot of adventure,” said Tracie Barnthouse of Travel Nevada.

There are plenty of things you can do while in the White Pine County seat, starting with a trip to a place you won’t find many more of.

“People will stop on their way to Vegas or Reno just to get a drink they can’t get anymore,”said Angela Mullin, who manages Economy Drug and Old Fashioned Soda Fountain.

And if you don’t want to eat there, you can head down the street to the Jailhouse Casino and the Cell Block Steakhouse.

“You can eat in a cell block,” Mullin noted. “Its one of the top attractions we have here.”

Across the street from there is the historic Hotel Nevada, open since 1929.

Theres also the Nevada Northern Railway Museum, and Ely Elk, a great spot for wildlife viewing outside of town off of Highway 50.

And those are far from the only options.

“The self guided Ely mural walk is a must see,” Barnthouse added.

There is also Garnet Hill, the Renaissance Village, and nearby Ward Charcoal Oven State Park.

