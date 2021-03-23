Search on for driver who crashed into Sparks home

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sparks police are looking for the driver who crashed a truck into the front yard and home off Los Altos Parkway.

It was reported around 12:30 a.m. March 21, 2021 on Ridgetop Court near Desert Highlands Drive.

Officers determined the driver of a newer model GMC Sierra truck was heading southbound on Desert Highlands Drive and failed to maintain their lane, crashing into an NV Energy electrical box. The truck then continued across the street into the front yard and home.

There was significant damage to the home and the NV Energy electrical box which caused a power outage affecting several homes in the area.

No one was injured. Police said the driver left the scene before officers arrived.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Sparks Police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

