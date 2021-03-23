Advertisement

Reno fire crews give vaccine to homeless population

130 doses made available
By Ben Deach
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The goal was simple.

“Any of our homeless population we can get down here, we are trying to get vaccinated today,” said Reno Fire COVID EMS Coordinator Kim Eastman.

Volunteers from the Washoe County Health District and crews from the Reno Fire Department came out to east Fourth Street on Tuesday to help out.

“A lot of them live in close proximity in the shelters, or maybe they share food, so they could be more at risk,” Eastman explained. “They also don’t have access to the internet or any other way of making the appointments themselves.”

“I’ve been waiting for this vaccine to be available,” said Michael Weir. “I’m not a big vaccination guy but for this one I’m just going to go ahead and do it.”

Weir said the minute he saw a flyer posted about the event he said he made a point to be there.

“I thought it would be a year before I can get it,“ he explained when asked about his initial thought process of getting vaccinated.

Those who showed up were given the Johnson and Johnson Janssen vaccine, of which only one dose is required.

“That makes it easy for us,” Eastman said. ”One shot and it’s taken care of.”

