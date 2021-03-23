Police: Suspicious item near government building deemed safe

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police have reopened the Grant Sawyer State Office Building near downtown Las Vegas and allowed workers to return after determining that a suspicious item in front of the building was not harmful.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said firefighters had deemed the item left in front of the building to be safe.

Police did not release any details about the item but said it was an ongoing investigation.

The governor keeps an office in the building but was not there Tuesday. He was in Carson City to meet with U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra.

