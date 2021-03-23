Advertisement

New allergy clinic open in Sparks

Dr. Reece Jones opened a new office at 1311 N. McCarran Blvd. #104 in Sparks.
Dr. Reece Jones opened a new office at 1311 N. McCarran Blvd. #104 in Sparks.(WIS)
By Noah Bond
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:52 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Reece Jones M.D. opened a new clinic called Peak Allergy in Sparks.

He says he’s thrilled to be working in northern Nevada where he grew up.

Allergy season started in February when area trees produce their first pollen.

The biggest offenders are cottonwood, poplar, elm, juniper, cedar, and ash trees.

Dr. Jones says the irritants can manifest themselves in many ways.     

“Allergic eyes, allergic nose, allergic asthma of course food allergies, eczema, a lot of immune deficiencies,” said Dr. Reece Jones.

Peak Allergy is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can find it at 1311 North McCarran Blvd. #104 in Sparks.

You can call the clinic at (775) 433-2222.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada County Sheriff's Office logo
More details on snowmobiler death in Nevada County
Steven Messina and the hammer in the window of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department patrol...
Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest
Leon Gritz and Christina Gritz
Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 29 new cases, 50 recoveries

Latest News

Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary
Jaci Goodman begins to prepare for her colonoscopy
Reno woman takes her colonoscopy in stride
Tuesday Web Weather
Tuesday Web Weather
Nevada baseball falls in series finale to Fresno State 8-3
Nevada baseball falls in series finale to Fresno State 8-3