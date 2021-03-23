New allergy clinic open in Sparks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Reece Jones M.D. opened a new clinic called Peak Allergy in Sparks.

He says he’s thrilled to be working in northern Nevada where he grew up.

Allergy season started in February when area trees produce their first pollen.

The biggest offenders are cottonwood, poplar, elm, juniper, cedar, and ash trees.

Dr. Jones says the irritants can manifest themselves in many ways.

“Allergic eyes, allergic nose, allergic asthma of course food allergies, eczema, a lot of immune deficiencies,” said Dr. Reece Jones.

Peak Allergy is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. You can find it at 1311 North McCarran Blvd. #104 in Sparks.

You can call the clinic at (775) 433-2222.

