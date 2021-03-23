Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of Boulder shooting victims

(AP)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM PDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the ten lives taken far too soon in Boulder, Colorado,” said Governor Sisolak. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless and horrific tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Boulder community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cameron Valois, Tyler Bellig, and Christopher Rehberger are accused of a mugging and...
Three people arrested in connection with mugging and home burglary
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
Jaci Goodman gets ready to prepare for her colonoscopy
Reno woman takes her colonoscopy in stride
Nevada Department of Corrections
Search on for Carson City inmate who walked away
Vehicle burglary investigated by Washoe County Sheriff
Sheriff changes policy: In-person response to burglary reports

Latest News

North Tahoe Fire mourning loss of staff member in back country accident
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong reacts to the recent mass shooting in Colorado, having dealt...
CO Shooting Carson Sheriff Reax
Wednesday Web Weather
Wednesday Web Weather
Nevada Division of Tourism poster
“Discover Your Nevada” campaign attracts locals
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 25 new cases, 72 recoveries