Gov. Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of Boulder shooting victims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday in honor and remembrance of the victims of the shooting in Boulder, Colorado. The Governor’s executive order aligns with a Presidential Proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to lower United States flags until sunset on March 27.

“Nevadans join the rest of the nation in mourning the ten lives taken far too soon in Boulder, Colorado,” said Governor Sisolak. “Our hearts ache for the families and friends who lost loved ones in this senseless and horrific tragedy. Kathy and I, along with the entire State of Nevada, will hold them and the Boulder community close in our hearts and in our prayers.”

