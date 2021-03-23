Advertisement

Financial relief program for eligible Placer County renters

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KOLO) - A new rent relief program is now available for eligible Placer County residents. It could help with unpaid rent or utilities you were unable to make dating back to March 2020 due to COVID-19.

“We don’t want more people to have more suffering when there is a solution that might be available to them.”

Amanda Sharp, Deputy Director with Placer County Health and Human Services

“About 27% of Placer County households are renters,” Amanda Sharp with Placer County Health and Human Services said.

The RentHelpPlacer program will provide financial assistance to qualifying people to help prevent housing instability or potential evictions.

Sharp added, “Home is where we go to school, it’s where we work, we eat from home a lot more than we did before the pandemic.”

A household with one to eight people must have an income ranging between $48,350-$91,160. Income eligible applicants who have been unemployed for 90 or more days or those with a household total of $30,250-$57,000 will be given priority.

“This program really helps the economy by making sure our local landlords are able to get paid for the back-rent that they are owed,” Sharp said.

The funding for this program is just shy of $12 million. The amount of money suitable people could receive is based on their income, unemployment, and back-rent and utility information.

Sharp added, “A lot of folks that we’re going to be able to serve here have never needed help before and I know the pandemic has just brought all kinds of loss.”

The application process closes on April 30, 2021. This assistance is not for mortgage holders.

To check eligibility, review the required application items and apply, click here or call 211-Placer at 211 (or 833-342-5211). Once an application has been processed, both the landlord and renter will be notified about the application status and next steps.

