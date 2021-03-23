Expert tips for 2021 wedding planning

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 has undoubtedly altered how we do many things, including weddings, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still celebrate your love.

A wedding planning expert with the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe says there are plenty of ways to make sure your big day still goes on.

Coordinating a micro-wedding, a small intimate group of family and friends will follow in line with restrictions that are constantly changing.

“We will continue to see micro-weddings thrive, and in many locations, masks will continue to be part of any gathering or celebration,” Melissa Woodley, Director of Events with Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe said.

Additionally, outdoor venues will continue to be an important part of weddings this year as they provide a safer, COVID-19 complicit environment for couples to gather with guests.

Having ‘plan A’ and ‘plan B’ options in case mandates change at the last second will help alleviate stress. One plan should be centered around their ideal wedding, and the other for if restrictions are still in place. This exercise will help couples envision their wedding in several different ways, and help them to determine what elements are most important for their big day.

Woodley added, “At the end of the day, this is their special day, this is their big celebration and they don’t want to lose sight of that. So I recommend couples really just having fun with this process, despite all that may be going on and making the most of it.”

She says couples who previously budgeted for a much larger wedding may now have the flexibility to use that money elsewhere for the wedding or beyond. Depending on preferences, they can choose to add delicious customized food experiences or upgrade the bar package to feature a specialty cocktail.

Review the venue’s policies to be aware of any deadlines for making changes to their event. Although most venues will provide flexibility for shifting dates, adaptable food and beverage plans, and will work with the couple on guestroom minimums if the attendee list changes, it is important to have this information on hand to plan accordingly.

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino, announced a special promotion for 2021 micro-weddings. Weddings with guest lists of up to 20 people qualify with several inclusions ranging from a customized cake to a one-night stay at the resort for the couple. Couples who are interested in the micro-wedding package are encouraged to call the resort’s wedding team at (775) 886-6693 for more details.

