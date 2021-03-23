Affidavit gives harrowing new details on shooting rampage at Boulder King Soopers; 10 lives lost, including police officer

This is what we know as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday:

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Heartbroken local and state officials held a somber news briefing Tuesday morning, hours following a horrific massacre at a Colorado grocery store.

As shoppers went about their grocery runs at a King Soopers in Boulder, a gunman suddenly opened fire in the building, seemingly at random, over and over and over again.

“It was like multiple [gunshots]. Then it would stop, then it would go again, multiple,” a surviving employee said.

When the harrowing ordeal was finally over hours later, 10 people including a Boulder police officer were dead.

“Boulder has suffered a terrible and horrific mass shooting,” said District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “... These were people going about their day, doing their shopping, and their lives were cut abruptly and tragically short by the shooter.”

Watch below: Officials give an update on the shooting Tuesday morning.

WATCH: King Soopers shooting update WATCH: Officials are giving an update on a mass shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, which left 10 dead including a Boulder police officer. https://www.kktv.com/2021/03/22/active-shooter-situation-at-boulder-king-soopers/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

HOW IT ALL UNFOLDED

At 2:30 p.m. Monday, calls began coming into 911 reporting gunfire at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.

“We began receiving phone calls about shots fired in the area and a phone call about a possible person with a patrol rifle,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained Tuesday morning, callers told police the gunman began firing at people in the parking lot. Witnesses described a man being shot while sitting his car, and another man being shot multiple times as the suspect stood over him.

The gunman then moved inside.

Police arrived within minutes of the 911 calls, with Officer Eric Talley one of the very first to reach the scene. He would lose his life protecting the customers and employees from the active shooter.

“The heroic action of this officer when he responded to the scene ... Officer Talley responded to the scene, was the first on the scene, and was fatally shot,” Herold said.

Talley was already dead when other officers reached the scene. Police have not released any details on what happened when Talley responded, including what transpired between him and the suspect before Talley was fatally wounded.

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

“Witnesses continued to call stating they heard shots inside of the store. Multiple people stated they were hiding in the store. There were reports of “parties down” from witnesses and a report that the male suspect shot at police. The suspect was also described as having a black AR-15 and blue jeans and that he might have body armor on.” - Excerpt from arrest affidavit

An employee in the store’s meat department said he thought the gunfire was construction work at first.

“They sounded loud, but from far away, and then suddenly got closer,” said Andy Arellano. “The noise sounded more intense, and that’s when a lot of people started running.”

Arellano and his coworkers put their own lives at risk to help customers get to out through the back of the store.

“I just wanted to see if there was anybody, like, in our department, because if they don’t know their way, they might end up getting stuck. When we heard the shots, we were running, but also helping an elderly person. We got out of the back. There was this other person, they are calling 911. He was using our phones from the store and I was telling him, ‘Let’s go let’s go.’”

One family told 11 News sister station CBS Denver that they waited out the shooting by hiding in a closet.

“I got the call from my daughter that my grandchildren and my son-in-law walked into the pharmacy for him to get a COVID-19 shot, and the shooter came in, shot the woman in front of them, they ran upstairs and have been hiding in a coat closet for the last hour. ... Cops came in through the roof and got them and told them to say quiet and they’re OK,” a grandfather said.

A neighbor living near the King Soopers described the scene unfolding outside the store as more and more law enforcement flooded the area.

“I heard all the cop cars pouring in, looked out my window. And then I see the squad team go into the King Soopers,” said Ben Salvo.

One hour after the first 911 call, police say the suspect allowed SWAT to take him into custody.

The affidavit described the moment officers had him cornered.

“Officer Frederking heard SWAT Operators in voice contact with someone. Officer Frederking saw the male, who later identified himself as Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa (hereinafter “Alissa”), walking backward to the SWAT team to be taken into custody. Alissa had removed all of his clothing and was dressed only in shorts. The suspect had blood on his right thigh. Officer Frederking and Sergeant Drelles walked the male to the corner of the King Soopers building. Sergeant Drelles asked the male if there are any other suspects. The suspect did not answer questions, though he asked to speak to his mother. Officers did not observe the odor of alcoholic beverage on Alissa’s breath, nor was there an indication of impairment due to drug use. The suspect was escorted to an ambulance where EMS personnel determined he sustained a “through and through” gunshot wound to his upper right thigh . Alissa told paramedics he was not using any medications. Alissa was transported to the hospital with officers in the ambulance.” - Excerpt from the affidavit

Police have since confirmed the suspect was shot while trading gunfire with officers.

Salvo described seeing a shirtless man with a bloody leg walk out of the store in handcuffs being loaded into an ambulance.

“Everyone else that came out had their hands above their heads like this and he came out in handcuffs.”

THE VICTIMS

The victims range in age from 20-65.

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Denny Stong, 20 Neven Stanisic, 23 Rikki Olds, 25 Tralona Bartkowiak, 49 Teri Leiker, 51 Eric Talley, 51 Suzanne... Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Talley, 51, had served on the Boulder police force for more than a decade. He was a father of seven; his youngest being just 5 years old.

“He was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers of the Boulder Police Department,” Dougherty said. “His life was cut far too short as he responded to the shooting that was taking place at King Soopers.”

According to Herold, Talley came to police work late in life.

“He didn’t have to go into policing. He had a profession before this. But he felt a higher calling, and he loved this community. And he’s everything policing deserves and needs. ... He was willing to die to protect others.”

A procession was held for the fallen hero Monday night.

Police procession for fallen Boulder Officer This is a live look at the procession for a fallen Boulder Officer. They were killed after responding to reports of shots fired at a King Soopers. https://www.kktv.com/2021/03/22/active-shooter-situation-at-boulder-king-soopers/ Posted by KKTV 11 News on Monday, March 22, 2021

A memorial for the victims continues to grow outside the King Soopers.

We are still working to learn more about the other victims.

THE ALLEGED GUNMAN

The suspect was identified Tuesday morning as 21-year-old Ahmad Alissa. He was booked into the Boulder County jail after being released from the hospital Tuesday morning and has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

A motive remains unclear.

Alissa lives in Arvada, which is about 30 minutes away from Boulder. He legally obtained an assault rifle six days before the shooting spree.

Reporter Robbie Reynold is outside the Boulder County Jail, where he is giving an update on what we have learned so far about the alleged shooter.

WATCH: New information on King Soopers suspect WATCH: What we are learning about the 21-year-old Arvada man accused in the King Soopers shooting. Robbie Reynold KKTV has the newest information. We'll have continuing coverage on our Breaking News Center beginning at 2 p.m.: kktv.com/livestream2 Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

“I want to say to the community: I am so sorry this incident happened,” Herold said Tuesday. “We are going to do everything in our power to make sure the suspect has a thorough trial, and we’ll do a thorough investigation.”

STATE, NATIONAL LEADERS RESPOND

Gov. Jared Polis:

“I’m standing here not just as governor, but someone who has called this community my home for most of my life and has shopped at that King Soopers on Table Mesa many times.

“My heart aches today. I think all of our does as Coloradans, as Americans. This senseless tragedy, this loss of life, as we hear those names, everybody -- and Boulder County is a small community -- we’re all looking over the list, ‘Do we know anybody?’ ... People who started their day with a cup of coffee and reading the morning paper or perhaps getting their kids ready and putting on a winter coat to go out. Making last-minute spring break plans. None of them expected their last day here on the planet. Simple run for milk and eggs, you know, getting ready to shop, going in the regular way we all live our lives, something we can all identify with, led to a complete tragedy.”

Kroger, which owns King Soopers, shared the following statement Monday evening:

“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located at the Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO.

The entire Kroger family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associates, customers, and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.

We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.

To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, we are referring questions to the Boulder Police Department.”

President Joe Biden:

Biden speaks about Boulder shooting WATCH LIVE: President Biden delivers remarks about the shooting in Boulder, Colorado. https://cbsn.ws/3f8mE7q Posted by KKTV 11 News on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

The president has asked for flags to fly at half-staff at the White House.

Other state leaders expressed their grief and horror over the events in Boulder.

State Rep. Tom Sullivan, who lost his own child in a mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater in 2012:

“Simply don’t have the words and doing all I can to maintain the strength I will need to get through this day. We don’t have to live like this. We must do more!”

Others:

My heart goes out to the families of the Coloradans, including a Boulder police officer, whose lives were tragically taken by a senseless act of gun violence. I am deeply grateful for the swift response from law enforcement and first responders.



Enough is enough. pic.twitter.com/VVZ6Hkusul — Michael Bennet (@SenatorBennet) March 23, 2021

Our hearts go out to everyone in the Boulder area.



We can’t continue to live like this.



We have to do more to protect our communities from the constant threat of gun violence.



We have to find a way to come together and collectively declare: Enough is enough! — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) March 22, 2021

As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder, I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy.



May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) March 22, 2021

HOW YOU CAN HELP

The Boulder Office of Emergency Management has released the following verified ways to donate to those affected by the King Soopers shooting:

Donations for @boulderpolice Officer Talley can be made through the Colorado State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police at https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=JWE54STEJ4FTJ

The Colorado Healing Fund is collecting donations to support the needs of victims, families and the community affected by the Boulder tragedy.

The Community Foundation Boulder County has announced a fund to support those impacted by the shooting. Donations can be made to support the needs of the victims, families and the larger impacted community.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.