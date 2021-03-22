Vaccine eligibility opens to Nevadans 16+ with underlying health conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Expanded eligibility begins Monday for Nevadans 16 and older with an underlying health condition.

Local pharmacies will be administering the vaccines to this group including at Smith’s, Walgreens and Walmart.

KOLO 8 News Now spoke with CVS Pharmacy in Reno and they say they are not yet administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who fall under this category should go to NVCOVIDFighter.org for information on where and how to make appointments in each county. Officials with the Nevada Health Response said, although eligibility is expanded, there will not be enough vaccine doses available. If there are not appointments available when you first check, you are asked to try again.

Underlying health conditions that make an individual 16 years and older eligible, per the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, include:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down Syndrome

Heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies)

Immunocompromised (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 kg/m2 or higher but < 40 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI > 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

Smoking

Type 2 Diabetes mellitus

The Washoe County Health District will continue to vaccinate eligible Nevadans within the Frontline/Essential Workforce Lane an individuals 65 years and older at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

Starting April 5, 2021, all Nevadans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine as outlined in Governor Steve Sisolak’s address last week.

