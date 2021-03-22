Advertisement

Search on for Carson City inmate who walked away

Nevada Department of Corrections
Nevada Department of Corrections(DOC)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) is asking for the public’s help finding an inmate who walked away from the Steward Conservation Camp in Carson City on Sunday.

Jonathan Autry, 34, was determined missing during the 1 a.m. scheduled count on March 21, 2021.

Search teams continue to look for him.

Autry is six feet tall, 200 pounds with blue eyes and red hair. He has a military symbol tattoo on his left arm, praying hands on his right arm, a Crucifix and military symbol on his chest, and a tribal and military symbol on his back.

Autry arrived at the Nevada Department of Corrections on Dec. 2, 2020, from Washoe County. He is serving a sentence of 24 to 60 months for 2 counts of Obtaining Money Under False Pretenses, 1 count Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card and 1 count Making Counterfeit Money.

If you see Autry, you should immediately call 911.

