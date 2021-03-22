Reno woman takes her colonoscopy in stride

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This is the second time in three years Jaci Goodman has come to GI Consultants for a colonoscopy. We were with her back in 2018 when doctors found and removed polyps, it’s video she says she’s saved.

“His eye could see something we could not see,” says Jaci of the doctor who performed the colonoscopy. “And watching them put the blue dye in there and take it off, it was pretty cool. And I’ve shared that video time and time again, it lives in my library” she says.

The discovery of those polyps is why she is back here on this day at GI Consultants. The procedure she says was nothing--no pain before or after.

It’s the preparation for this procedure many are apprehensive about. She says it’s a small price to pay for peace of mind.

“Drinking the stuff, everyone says how bad the prep is. It is Miralax, and Gatorade, so it doesn’t taste bad,” she says of the mixture patients must drink before having a colonoscopy. “The hard part is staying awake and having to keep going and getting out of bed or off the couch and go to the bathroom,” she says.

A colonoscopy takes anywhere between thirty and 60 minutes. Jaci is placed under mild sedation. Then a long tube with a tiny camera is placed up the rectum and makes its way up the colon--looking for polyps. If they are found, they can be removed right then and there preventing cancer from developing.

Recently Jaci says she found out her grandfather, whom she never knew, died of colon cancer, so this screening took on special significance.

This year doctors gave Jaci a clean bill of health. “I got a 5-year pass,” she tells us while holding pictures from her procedure.

