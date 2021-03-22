Nevada tribes get $10.1 million housing infusion

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seventeen tribal communities in Nevada will get more than $10 million for affordable housing under the federal government’s COVID relief act.

U.S.Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said Friday the $1.9 trillion bill that President Joe Biden signed included more than $31 billion for Indian country.

The Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Owyhee got $1.5 million, the most of any tribe in Nevada.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe of Nixon got $1 million. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony got $860,058. The Summit Lake Paiute Tribe in northwest Nevada got $35,007. The Washoe Tribe of Gardnerville got $1,045,399. The Yerington Paiute Tribe got $513,883.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, access to a safe home is vital, and these funds are a historic investment in affordable housing for Native communities across Nevada,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “Our Native communities need urgent help, which is why I worked to ensure that the American Rescue Plan would deliver the single largest infusion of dedicated resources for tribal nations, Indian health programs, and Native communities in Congressional history. This federal funding will support health care, housing, and economic recovery efforts across Indian Country, and I’ll make sure tribal governments and native communities in Nevada continue to get the help they need to flourish.”

Rosen said it will help tribal communities maintain safe and affordable housing.

