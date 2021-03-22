Advertisement

Nevada tribes get $10.1 million housing infusion

American Rescue Plan graphic
American Rescue Plan graphic(AP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Seventeen tribal communities in Nevada will get more than $10 million for affordable housing under the federal government’s COVID relief act.

U.S.Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen said Friday the $1.9 trillion bill that President Joe Biden signed included more than $31 billion for Indian country.

The Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of Owyhee got $1.5 million, the most of any tribe in Nevada.

The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe of Nixon got $1 million. The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony got $860,058. The Summit Lake Paiute Tribe in northwest Nevada got $35,007. The Washoe Tribe of Gardnerville got $1,045,399. The Yerington Paiute Tribe got $513,883.

“During the coronavirus pandemic, access to a safe home is vital, and these funds are a historic investment in affordable housing for Native communities across Nevada,” Cortez Masto said in a statement. “Our Native communities need urgent help, which is why I worked to ensure that the American Rescue Plan would deliver the single largest infusion of dedicated resources for tribal nations, Indian health programs, and Native communities in Congressional history. This federal funding will support health care, housing, and economic recovery efforts across Indian Country, and I’ll make sure tribal governments and native communities in Nevada continue to get the help they need to flourish.”

Rosen said it will help tribal communities maintain safe and affordable housing.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Tribe:

City:

Grant Funding:

Duck Valley Shoshone-Paiute Tribes

Owyhee

$1,467,378

Duckwater Shoshone Tribe

Duckwater

$343,691

Ely Shoshone Tribe

Ely

$451,318

Fallon Paiute-Shoshone Tribe

Fallon

$978,352

Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribes

McDermitt

$337,297

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians

Las Vegas

$35,007

Lovelock Paiute Tribe

Lovelock

$91,726

Moapa Band of Paiute Indians

Moapa

$297,480

Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe

Nixon

$1,063,016

Reno-Sparks Indian Colony

Reno

$860,058

Summit Lake Paiute Tribe

Sparks

$35,007

Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians

Elko

$915,465

Walker River Paiute Tribe

Schurz

$1,441,797

Washoe Tribe

Gardnerville

$1,045,399

Winnemucca Indian Colony

Reno

$35,007

Yerington Paiute Tribe

Yerington

$513,883

Yomba Shoshone Tribe

Austin

$213,882

 

Most Read

Nevada County Sheriff's Office logo
More details on snowmobiler death in Nevada County
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Leon Gritz and Christina Gritz
Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son
Steven Messina and the hammer in the window of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department patrol...
Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest
The California Highway Patrol tweeted this photo of Interstate 80 traffic being turned around...
Westbound I-80 traffic moving again

Latest News

The event begins April 7th to May 1st and runs Wednesday through Saturdays.
Baby Animal and Tulip Festival returns to Andelin Family Farm
The Wolf Pack still gets a sweep in the series, however
Nevada baseball falls in series finale to Fresno State 8-3
Steven Messina and the hammer in the window of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department patrol...
Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest
Nevada County Sheriff's Office logo
More details on snowmobiler death in Nevada County