Nevada reaches $45 million settlement over opioids

Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada has struck a $45 million settlement deal with consulting firm McKinsey & Company for its role in advising opioid makers how to sell more prescription painkillers.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced the settlement on Monday. He said his office struck a deal after sitting out of a multi-state settlement that was announced earlier this year.

“This proved to be the correct decision as our settlement would have been approximately $7 million had we remained in the multi-state, versus the $45 million our office has secured independently,” said Attorney General Ford. “It was and continued to be our belief that Nevadans are entitled to more and we got you more.”

He said Nevada is one of the states hit hardest by the opioid epidemic. He said the money would go toward remedying the problems that opioids have contributed to in our state. His office plans to work with the Governor’s Office and the legislature to figure out the best way to allocate those funds.

