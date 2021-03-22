Nevada baseball falls in series finale to Fresno State 8-3

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A six-run third inning proved to be the difference maker in Sunday’s 8-3 loss by the Nevada baseball team to visiting Fresno State.

The Bulldogs (6-8, 4-5 MW) scored all eight of their runs in the first three innings of play on Sunday. Fresno State struck for two runs in the top of the first, taking advantage of back-to-back walks to start the ball game and getting an RBI double from its No. 3 hitter Ryan Higgins. The big inning came in the third where the Bulldogs plated six runs, again taking advantage of a few walks in the frame and getting timely RBIs to take an 8-0 lead after 2.5 innings.

The Wolf Pack (6-8, 3-3 MW) got a run back in the bottom half of the third on an RBI single from Joshua Zamora that scored Anthony Flores. Nevada had opportunities to score throughout the game but only managed to get two more runs across in the bottom of the sixth. A one-out double down the left field line from Matt Clayton scored Dario Gomez all the way from first and an errant throw by the Fresno State third baseman that would have ended the inning allowed Clayton to come around for the Pack’s third run of the game. Nevada had missed offensive opportunities throughout the game as the Wolf Pack left eight runners on base and hit into two inning ending double plays.

Flores led the Wolf Pack going 2-for-3 today with two singles, a walk and a run scored. Zamora, Clayton and Dawson Martin picked up the other hits for Nevada. Freshman Cam Walty was dealt the loss today after throwing 2.2 innings and surrendering all eight runs, although only four of those were earned. The Wolf Pack used five relievers in the game, all of whom kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard and only allowed three hits in the final six innings.

Nevada will be hitting the road once again to continue Mountain West action this upcoming weekend with a three-game series at New Mexico March 27-28.

