Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Winds pick up Monday afternoon through Tuesday as another cold front moves through the region. There will be a chance for snow showers Monday night with some snow-covered roads possible into commute time Tuesday morning, especially in western Nevada and extreme northeast California. Another cold front is expected Thursday for a drop in temperatures, breezy winds, and a chance for showers.

8 Day forecast
