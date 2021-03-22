Advertisement

Caught on camera: Orcas play near boat off Texas coast

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:18 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Wednesday, people aboard a charter fishing boat glimpsed something rarely seen - a whole pod of killer whales.

Sam Hardeman took this video on his phone about 130 miles offshore of Galveston, Texas.

Many of the fishermen were asleep after an all-night tuna charter, but this was worth waking up for!

The pod of at least 30 orcas put on a show for around 20 minutes, but then swam off to rejoin an even larger pod.

Dolphins and pilot whales are known to play in a boat’s wake, but this behavior is said to be highly unusual for orcas.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada County Sheriff's Office logo
More details on snowmobiler death in Nevada County
Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Leon Gritz and Christina Gritz
Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son
Steven Messina and the hammer in the window of the South Lake Tahoe Police Department patrol...
Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest
The California Highway Patrol tweeted this photo of Interstate 80 traffic being turned around...
Westbound I-80 traffic moving again

Latest News

Crowds pack a Miami Beach street on Saturday, March 20, 2021, after a curfew went into effect...
Police chief: Miami partying ‘couldn’t go on any longer’
There’s a cartoon of Dr. Anthony Fauci on the front of a children's book all about him and his...
Dr. Anthony Fauci stars in children’s book
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says
The event begins April 7th to May 1st and runs Wednesday through Saturdays.
Baby Animal and Tulip Festival returns to Andelin Family Farm