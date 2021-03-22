Advertisement

Baby Animal and Tulip Festival returns to Andelin Family Farm

By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:38 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spring is back and with the coronavirus restrictions easing the Baby Animals and Tulip Festival returns to Andelin Family Farm. It begins in two weeks, but because of 50% capacity Andelin Family Farm is encouraging people to buy their tickets in advance.

Last year to adapt the pandemic the farm held a drive-thru and had virtual animal feedings. Cameron Andelin said to accommodate more people he added four acres. “We got new activities like our mini zips for little kids and our big slide, so we are excited about spreading out and expanding that way.”

In May the farm will have private tours for small groups. Andelin said they’re optimistic farm operations will return to normal in the future as the coronavirus pandemic continues to improve.

This year the event will include baby pigs, lambs, chicks, goats, and calves.

The event begins April 7th to May 1st and runs Wednesday through Saturdays.

Click here for more information.

