Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A few light snow showers will stick around this evening, and possibly overnight in the eastern Sierra, as weak low pressure slowly exits the region. The potential remains for a couple of quick moving storms Monday and Thursday. While there is a low chance for showers, the main impact will be cooler temperatures and breezes as each wave pushes another cold front through the region.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.