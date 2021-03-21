Advertisement

Sunday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 5:21 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A few light snow showers will stick around this evening, and possibly overnight in the eastern Sierra, as weak low pressure slowly exits the region. The potential remains for a couple of quick moving storms Monday and Thursday. While there is a low chance for showers, the main impact will be cooler temperatures and breezes as each wave pushes another cold front through the region.

