Stabbing suspect allegedly smashes patrol vehicle with hammer before arrest

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KOLO) -A suspect in a stabbing smashed a patrol vehi le window with a construction hammer before a police officer used a Taser to subdue Sunday morning.

Steven Messina, 27, was booked on several counts, including assault with a deadly weapon, threats to an officer, resisting arrest, vandalism, and battery on a police officer, the South Lake Tahoe Police Department reported.

About 10:20 a.m. on Sunday police received a call of a stabbing in front of the 7-Eleven on Pioneer Trail. The victim told police he was standing at the video rental box when Messina jumped out and stabbed him with a metal drywall saw.

The victim got Messina off his back and Messina ran from the scene. An officer spotted Messina in the 1000 block of Moss Road but before the officer could even get out of his patrol vehicle Messina shattered the passenger window with a construction hammer, police said.

The officer got out and Messina refused to comply with his commands and began moving towards the officer, so the officer used a Taser on Messina.

Messina has been arrested in South Lake Tahoe before for resisting arrest and battery on a peace officer.

The victim did not require medical treatment, police said.

