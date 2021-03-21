Snowmobiler killed after fall in Nevada County

NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KOLO) - A snowmobiler has been killed after a fall in northwest Nevada County.

According to the Nevada county sheriff’s office, it happened around 1:45 this afternoon.

Deputies say three people were snowmobiling in the area and one of them, while not on his snowmobile, fell from a mountainside.

Search and rescue teams responded, but the victim of the fall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say he was local to the Nevada County area.

Contrary to some initial reports, deputies say no avalanche occurred.

