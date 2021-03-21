Nevada softball splits double-header against SDSU

RENO, Nev. (Nevada Athletics) - All it took was one pitch for Haley Burda to secure a Nevada victory in game two against San Diego State on Saturday. Burda walk-off’s home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted Nevada (10-7) over San Diego State (13-6), 5-2. Nevada fell to the Aztecs in game one, 8-7.

In the first game, Nevada was paced by junior Lauren Gutierrez. Gutierrez went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI single to left in the bottom of the fifth and another crucial single to right to load the bases in the bottom of the sixth. Freshman Sam Oliver also powered the Pack, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the fourth. Sophomore Kallahan Hunter registered her first home run in a a Wolf Pack uniform on a two-run shot to left in the sixth. Chelie Senini, Sadaria McAlister, Haley Burda, Kallahan Hunter and Charli Hawkins each recorded a hit for Nevada.

In the second game, Lauren Gutierrez and Sadaria McAlister sparked Nevada, going 2-for-4 at the plate. Burda also starred offensively with her walk-off home run to give Nevada the win. Gutierrez’s solo home run in the bottom of the seventh tied the game at two. McAlister’s two hits were on a double and triple. The Pack also recorded hits from Haley Burda, Ashley Salausa and Sam Oliver.

Sophomore Kendall Fritz started in the circle and took the loss in game one against SDSU. Fritz went four innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits and striking out three hitters. Junior Julia Jensen threw three innings, giving up zero runs on three hits and striking out two.

Freshman Black Craft (5-3) picked up the win for Nevada in game two. In seven innings of work, Craft gave up two runs on two hits and tallied five strikeouts to propel Nevada’s defense.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Game 1

SDSU jumped to an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Nevada answered back on Haley Burda’s two-RBI single to right to tie the game.

The game remained tied at two through the second and third.

SDSU took the lead in the fourth on a two-run home run to left.

The Pack cut San Diego State’s lead in the bottom of the fourth thanks to Oliver’s RBI double to left center, scoring Burda from second.

SDSU’s biggest inning came in the fifth. The Aztecs tabbed four runs to extend its lead to 8-4.

Gutierrez’s RBI single to left center in the fifth scored Senini from second to cut SDSU’s lead to 8-5.

Kallahan Hunter’s two-run blast to left brought Nevada within one, but it wasn’t enough.

Game 2

Both teams remained scoreless in the first.

SDSU tallied two runs in the second to take an early lead.

McAlister opened the third with a triple to left center. Nevada added a run in the third on Gutierrez’s RBI single through the left side, scoring McAlister from third.

Both teams were held scoreless in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

Nevada saw life in the bottom of the seventh on Gutierrez’s solo home run to center with two outs to tie the game at two. Then, SDSU walked Hunter and Salausa to put runners on first and second. Next, Burda launched a walk-off to left center to propel Nevada to the 5-2 victory.

UP NEXT

Up next for Nevada is the series finale against San Diego State on Sunday at 11 a.m. PT.

