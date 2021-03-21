Advertisement

Nevada reports 227 new COVID-19 cases and 1 additional death

COVID-19 in Nevada graphic
COVID-19 in Nevada graphic(CDC/KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:38 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Health officials in Nevada on Sunday reported 227 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with one more death.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 301,178 cases and 5,172 known deaths, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Statistics show Nevada’s 14-day positivity rate, a key metric that essentially tracks the percentage of people tested for COVID-19 who are found to be infected, remained unchanged Sunday at 4.9%. 

