Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police in Las Vegas say a couple has been arrested in connection with the death of their 8-year-old son.

They say 27-year-old Leon Gritz and 28-year-old Christina Gritz were taken into custody Saturday and remain jailed without bail in the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to the scene after 911 dispatchers say Leon Gritz said his young son had attempted suicide. Officers arrived and say they found the child unresponsive.

Police say the boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They say it appears the child had substantial injuries believed to be from physical abuse and neglect from his parents.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)