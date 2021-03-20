Woman killed by suspected street racer in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say a woman was killed by a man suspected of street racing in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Investigators believe two or three vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle, striking the victim who was driving a Prius in West Hills on Friday afternoon.

Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, says the woman died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in police custody. Officials say the stretch of road where the crash occurred has been known for illegal street racing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)