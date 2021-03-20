Advertisement

Woman killed by suspected street racer in Los Angeles

In this file photograph, a man is arrested after street racing came to a skidding halt early...
In this file photograph, a man is arrested after street racing came to a skidding halt early Saturday, Sept. 4, 1999, in Ontario, Calif., when five police agencies cracked down and arrested a large group of people. Officers surrounded approximately 100 vehicles containing street racers and spectators. Car by car, the occupants of the vehicles were removed and arrested for unlawful assembly. They were then transported to an old airport terminal, where they were booked and photographed. All vehicles stopped were towed. (AP Photo/Steven K. Doi)(STEVEN K. DOI | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:33 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Police say a woman was killed by a man suspected of street racing in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley.

Investigators believe two or three vehicles were racing when one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle, striking the victim who was driving a Prius in West Hills on Friday afternoon.

Officer Mike Lopez, an LAPD spokesman, says the woman died at the scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in police custody. Officials say the stretch of road where the crash occurred has been known for illegal street racing.

Old Lowe's building in Sparks becomes "The Oddie District"
Nevada softball splits Saturday double-header with SDSU
Damonte Ranch beats Douglas 42-6 in rescheduled Saturday game
