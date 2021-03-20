Advertisement

Westbound I-80 traffic moving again

The California Highway Patrol tweeted this photo of Interstate 80 traffic being turned around...
The California Highway Patrol tweeted this photo of Interstate 80 traffic being turned around due to crashes in the Emigrant Gap area.(CHP)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 3:18 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:30 P.M. UPDATE: Westbound traffic is moving again after all lanes were reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at the Nevada-California border due to several crashes in the Emigrant Gap area on the west side of the Sierra, the California Highway Patrol reports.

Westbound traffic is also being turned around at Truckee.

The accidents started around 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’
Regional Information Center
Washoe County COVID-19 Update: 1 death, most new cases since Feb. 23
Luxury homes
208 luxury homes are planned to be built in South Reno
Deputies say three people were snowmobiling in the area and one of them, while not on his...
Snowmobiler killed after fall in Nevada County

Latest News

In this March 16, 2021, file photo, law enforcement officials confer outside a massage business...
Gun waiting periods rare in US states but more may be coming
Leon Gritz and Christina Gritz
Las Vegas couple arrested in death of their 8-year-old son
Nevada softball splits Saturday double-header with SDSU
Nevada softball splits Saturday double-header with San Diego State
Damonte Ranch beats Douglas 42-6 in rescheduled Saturday game
Damonte Ranch beats Douglas 42-6 in rescheduled Saturday game
Nevada loses close Game 1; Burda walks Pack off in Game 2
Nevada softball splits double-header against SDSU