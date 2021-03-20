Westbound I-80 traffic moving again

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:30 P.M. UPDATE: Westbound traffic is moving again after all lanes were reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: Westbound Interstate 80 is closed at the Nevada-California border due to several crashes in the Emigrant Gap area on the west side of the Sierra, the California Highway Patrol reports.

Westbound traffic is also being turned around at Truckee.

The accidents started around 1:30 p.m.

