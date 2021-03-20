UNLV changes course to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas now plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May as the coronavirus outbreak slows.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield on Friday announced the new plan that is a departure from plans announced in February to hold graduation virtually.

Whitfield said in a letter to students and staff that he firmly believes the university “can offer a traditional commencement while adhering to public health guidelines.”

Nevada on Saturday reported 271 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 more deaths. Those figures increase the state’s pandemic totals to 300,951 cases and 5,171 deaths.

