UNLV changes course to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

University of Nevada, Las Vegas logo.
University of Nevada, Las Vegas logo.(UNLV)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The University of Nevada, Las Vegas now plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in May as the coronavirus outbreak slows.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield on Friday announced the new plan that is a departure from plans announced in February to hold graduation virtually.

Whitfield said in a letter to students and staff that he firmly believes the university “can offer a traditional commencement while adhering to public health guidelines.”

Nevada on Saturday reported 271 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 10 more deaths. Those figures increase the state’s pandemic totals to 300,951 cases and 5,171 deaths.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

