March 19 Sports Caravan

By Mike Stefansson
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:20 AM PDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - March Madness has taken on a whole new meaning in 2021, with Northern Nevada’s high school football season intersecting with the return of the NCAA Tournament.

Tonight, week three of the Sports Caravan proved to be a perfect after-party following the first day of the Big Dance. The midway point of the season featured some great games and performances, including a nail-biter from North Valleys in our Game of the Week, where the winner proved to be our Team of the Week. For the Stud of the Week, we give kudos to a kid who did a bit of everything to lead his squad to their first win of the season.

We’ll see you next Friday at 11:15 p.m. on the Sports Caravan!

