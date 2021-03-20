Saturday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Isolated showers will be possible area-wide Saturday, but additional accumulation will be negligible with road impacts unlikely. It will be rather chilly on Saturday with temperatures about 10 degrees below normal. A low-pressure trough will continue to bring chances for snow showers through Saturday, but on runways snow accumulations greater than an inch are unlikely. An unsettled weather pattern continues next week, with periods of gusty winds and chances for snow or rain showers, but the storms are expected to be on the weak to moderate level.

8 Day Forecast (KOLO)

