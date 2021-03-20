Old Lowes building in Sparks becomes ‘The Oddie District’

Advertisement

Old Lowe’s building in Sparks becomes “The Oddie District”
By Abel Garcia
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:57 PM PDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - This big vacant building that was once a Lowe’s in Sparks is being completely reimagined.

The 210,000 square foot building located off Oddie Boulevard will soon become “The Oddie District”. A property developer known as Foothill Partners is working on making this a multi-tenant investment. Their goal is to have a community-driven innovation engine.

Douglas Wiele, president of Foothill Partners, said it’s time to give these empty buildings greater meaning.

“There’s a lot of big buildings being built for big tenants to take big spaces, but there are not a lot of buildings being built for the small entrepreneurs, smaller creative flats, and that’s what we are after,” said Wiele.

The $30 million project is planned to include offices, eateries, small shop retail, and the new home of The Generator, A nonprofit space where a mix of world-class artists and engineers gather to create and celebrate art and culture.

“These magnificent huge art pieces are being made, silk dancing is going on, and the whole idea is to help this community discover this resource in a better way,” Wiele explained.

Over the past year, many developments have been built on Oddie Blvd. Many apartment complexes and businesses are opening their doors. Wiele said “The Oddie District” is set to be built in one of the last areas in metro Reno/Sparks to gentrify.

“You get four or five employees per every 1,000 square feet you develop, and if this is 200,000 square feet then that is 800 to 1,000 employees,” explained Wiele.

Wiele added this new development will set a stable foundation for our growth and economy to help us recover from this pandemic.

