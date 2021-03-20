Advertisement

Man arrested after taking daughter into zoo elephant habitat

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 4:53 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
SAN DIEGO (AP) - A father has been arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after he carried his 2-year-old daughter into the elephant habitat at the San Diego Zoo to take a photograph with the animals.

Zoo officials said the man bypassed multiple barriers and “purposely and illegally trespassed” into a habitat for Asian and African elephants Friday afternoon.

Witnesses said the elephant came within seconds of making contact with the two. The elephant was not harmed, and the man was able to get his daughter out of the habitat safely.

The father, 25-year-old Jose Manuel Navarrete, is being held in jail on $100,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer who would speak on his behalf.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

